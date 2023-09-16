The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the fourth annual Kerrville River Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This year, the festival coincides with an annular solar eclipse in which NASA has designated Kerrville as a primary partner for viewing. NASA will be on-site live broadcasting coverage of the annular eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” around the sun. The part of the eclipse you do not want to miss, annularity, will last for four minutes and 15 seconds and will begin at 11:50 a.m. Festival grounds at Louise Hays Park will open at 10 a.m.

