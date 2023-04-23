The City of Kerrville’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, held in partnership with Kerr County, has been postponed. It is now anticipated to be held in late summer or early fall of this year.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to postpone this event,” said David Barrera, assistant director of Public Works. “This is due to an unforeseen approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that has been delayed. Our Solid Waste program has continuously had these events throughout the previous fiscal years as an alternative for disposal.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.