The City of Kerrville’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, held in partnership with Kerr County, has been postponed. It is now anticipated to be held in late summer or early fall of this year.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to postpone this event,” said David Barrera, assistant director of Public Works. “This is due to an unforeseen approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that has been delayed. Our Solid Waste program has continuously had these events throughout the previous fiscal years as an alternative for disposal.”
HHW events are very complex and require specialized contractors, volunteers, venues, reporting, and funding. Costs for an event in this area typically range from $40,000 to $50,000.
Tips for disposing of some household hazardous waste:
• Household paint may be dried in the can, sealed, then added to household trash. If the paint can is fairly full, add a scoop of kitty litter and shake for faster drying. Other local stores may carry other materials specifically for unused paint. Securing the lid with duct tape will help keep the lid in place.
• To discard of household batteries, wrap batteries with duct tape so that the positive and negative posts are covered. The batteries may then be included with household trash.
• Household cleaner and pesticide containers may be secured in individual plastic bags and discarded with household trash.
Autozone, O’Reilly’s and Walmart all accept used motor oil, and Walmart also accepts used oil filters. It is suggested to call the business before dropping off material to determine if this practice has changed.
The City of Kerrville will publish the date of the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event when it has been determined. Please watch the local newspapers and the city website for notification of the date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.