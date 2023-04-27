Stone sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter

The maximum allowed sentence of 10 years in prison was handed down last week in a intoxication manslaughter case against 20-year-old Jonah Kai Stone in the 216th District Court.
Stone was also sentenced to 10 years probation related to an aggravated assault charge that stemmed from the same incident.
Stone will have to serve five years day-for-day on the manslaughter charge before he can apply for parole because there was a deadly weapon finding, which refers to the vehicle he was driving. District Judge Pat Pattillo handed down the sentence last Wednesday.
“The judge’s sentence was what I asked for. He will have to serve half of his sentence on the intoxication manslaughter case before he becomes eligible for parole,” said District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
Wilke pointed out the Stone will then begin the 10-year probated sentence after he is released on parole from the Texas Department of Corrections. A condition of the probated sentence will require him to complete a SAFPF program, which is an in-patient program for persons involved in substance-abuse related criminal acts.
“So, not only will he be supervised by a parole officer, he will also be supervised by a local probation officer during the next decade after his release,” Wilke said.
Stone was driving a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup east-bound on Interstate 10 when he hit the back left side of a 2022 Kia that was also east-bound on IH-10 on the evening of Nov. 4, 2021. He lost control of the truck and ran off into the median and then overcorrected and crossed both lanes of traffic and the truck ended up in a ravine. His victim, 17-year-old David Palmer Palestrant was ejected from the pickup and died. Another passenger in the pickup, Taylor Moon, also 17 at the time of the crash, was also injured and is the victim in the aggravated assault case.
Stone was remanded to the custody of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to await transport to TDC.
