Stone sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter
The maximum allowed sentence of 10 years in prison was handed down last week in a intoxication manslaughter case against 20-year-old Jonah Kai Stone in the 216th District Court.

Stone was also sentenced to 10 years probation related to an aggravated assault charge that stemmed from the same incident.

