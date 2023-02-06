CP powerlifters fare well in Rocksprings meet

ROCKSPRINGS – The Center Point Pirates powerlifting team traveled to Rocksprings Saturday to participate in the Angora invitational where three lifters accomplished personal bests, and the team placed third overall.
“The team that lifted Saturday consisted of mostly first year participants. The only veteran was Jose Castaneda. Jose previously participated in the varsity basketball game versus Harper the night before. Jose placed second in his division” said coach Mario Laque.
First year lifters and their results for various weight categories were: Gabe Aguirre first; Eladio Valadez first; Castaneda second; Ben Martinez fourth; Connor Foley fifth.
Xavier Sherman and Wyatt Reed are freshmen also lifting competitively for the first time and while their places were unavailable, Laque indicated they medaled.
“Gabe set personal records in all three lifts, Xavier medaled for the second consecutive week, and Wyatt also had three personal records to win his first medal. Wyatt continues to improve weekly,” Laque said.
Valadez was a day before addition to the team, and won gold on his final deadlift attempt.
Sophomore Carlos Garcia participated, and resting lifters Braden Watson, Tyler Bishop, and Mauricio Gallegos traveled with the team to assist.
Watson, Bishop and Gallegos are all ranked in the top five in the region amongst their respective weight classes.
“We had a great mixture of veterans, two who gave up their free Saturday to come help their teammates have a successful meet. We placed third with a team that's still learning, and the boys are having fun,” said Laque.
“We have quite a few meets remaining, and we're looking forward to the chance to compete again. We travel to Somerset on Feb. 11. We will use two weeks off to train and fix the little hiccups we had at Rocksprings,” Laque said.
