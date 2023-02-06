CP powerlifters fare well in Rocksprings meet
Members of the Center Point powerlifting team display the third place plaque and several medals won at the Angora Invitational held Saturday in Rocksprings.

ROCKSPRINGS – The Center Point Pirates powerlifting team traveled to Rocksprings Saturday to participate in the Angora invitational where three lifters accomplished personal bests, and the team placed third overall.

“The team that lifted Saturday consisted of mostly first year participants. The only veteran was Jose Castaneda. Jose previously participated in the varsity basketball game versus Harper the night before. Jose placed second in his division” said coach Mario Laque.

