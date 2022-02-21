The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind everyone that pursuant to City Ordinance 74-14, dogs (and other pets/animals) are required to be leashed in city parks, including the River Trail. Leashes shall not exceed 10 feet in length. The only exception to this leash ordinance are the dog parks located at Lehmann-Monroe Park and Singing Wind Park.
Friendly dogs are welcome in our parks system and we sure do enjoy seeing pups having a good time in the parks. In addition to following ordinances and park rules, please also be courteous of others, especially when walking in close proximity with others such as a trail. For safety, do not allow your dog or pet to come in close contact or jump on others, unless permission is granted by the other person.
More often than not, the pup has good intentions and wants to say hello, but it could cause unintentional injuries or incidents. Let’s all do our part to keep others and our favorite four-legged friends safe and happy while recreating.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
