The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s Movies in the Park series will be kicking off this Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. or dark.
For a new spin on this series, we will be showcasing Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” at Carver Park, 820 Webster Ave. That’s right. Movies in the Park is coming to a neighborhood near you.
Bring the family, chairs, blankets, insect repellant, and a flashlight for an outdoor evening of fun. There will be snacks and beverages available for purchase to further your movie experience.
The next movie in the series will be on June 11 at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr. Check out our website for the entire series lineup. All movies will begin at approximately 8 p.m. or dark and are free for all attendees.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
