Schreiner University presents Dr. Jeannette Cockroft, associate professor of history and political science, as she gives a presentation on “The Meaning and Significance of the 19th Amendment.”
The event will take place Friday, Sept. 17, from noon to 1 p.m., in the Cailloux Campus Activity Center (CCAC) River Room. This is a free event, and the public is invited to attend.
The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits the United States and its states from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex, in effect recognizing the right of women to vote.
On May 21, 1919, the U.S House of Representatives passed the amendment, and two weeks later, the Senate followed. When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment on Aug 18, 1920, the amendment was adopted. While decades of struggle to include African Americans and other minority women in the promise of voting rights remained, the face of the American electorate had changed forever.
For more information about this Constitution Day presentation, please contact Dr. Jeannette Cockroft at jcockroft@schreiner. edu.
