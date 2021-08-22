The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Monday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center.
The cost of the luncheon is $17. Reservations are necessary by noon on Aug. 26 and can be made via e-mail to hcyr_janet@stx.rr.com.
A highlight of the luncheon meeting will feature a speaker from the Hill Country Youth Ranch discussing the religious aspect of what is provided to the children and a donation basket will be available to contribute to the Bible/Chapel Fund.
This meeting will also provide additional information on the upcoming “Healing Hearts Fiesta Luncheon, Style Show” scheduled for Sept. 21, benefiting HCYR children.
The HCYR Auxiliary provides support to the Ranch, which is home to more than 100 neglected and abused children, in a variety of ways.
Activities include operating the HCYR Thrift Shop, all done by volunteers (which donates 100 percent of its net earnings to the ranch); contributing to various programs benefiting the children including religious education, children’s birthdays, library books, graduation gifts, scholarship funds, and on-campus volunteer opportunities, to name a few.
The general public is invited to attend this meeting to learn of the outstanding work that the Hill Country Youth Ranch provides in educating these young residents for successful futures.
