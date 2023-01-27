The Riverside Nature Center invites the public to a discussion on “Land Stewardship for Birds & Other Native Wildlife” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The program fee is $20 per person and seating is limited. Proceeds with benefit RNC edu- cational programming. Call (830) 257-4837 to make reservations.
Certified wildlife biologist and author Rufus Stephens will explore how to care for your property to benefit the land and the wildlife on it, with a special focus on native plants and birds.
Stephens will review tools and techniques that can help you develop land stewardship goals for your property and get you strted on being a better land steward.
