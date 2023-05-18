With only two action items on their agenda, Kerrville City Council members approved funding and a management agreement with the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau to oversee the city’s Community Art Program, and to hire an agency to manage the details and marketing for the upcoming Kerrville River Festival at its regular meeting held Tuesday, May 9.
Event promotion contract
The growth of the popularity of the October Kerrville River Festival and the anticipated influx of visitors to the area due to the projected Oct. 14 Annular Eclipse prompted the need for help in promotion of the two events and a proposed General Event Promotion Contract between CE Group Inc. and the City of Kerrville.
Deidre Flores, assistant Parks & Recreation director, presented the details of the contract in the amount of $110,000 to council members.
Flores said the proposal to promote the dual events meets the criteria set forth in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan for promoting outdoor events and the river corridor.
“The Kerrville River Festival is a celebration of Kerrville’s culture and heritage,” Flores said. “It’s a free event that we do annually. It has live music and it also has interactive programming.”
Flores said kids activities, food booths and vendor booths are also included during the event.
“This year, we have a unique opportunity include some solar eclipse programming, as we have the annular solar eclipse that’s happening on the same day,” Flores said.
Flores said the Kerrville River Festival and annular eclipse will take place on Oct. 14, with the planned event set to be held at Louise Hays Park.
Sharing a history of the Kerrville River Festival, Flores said the first event was held in 2019 and drew 1,500 attendees into town. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19. The event has continued to grow, Flores said, with 5,000 attendees in 2021 and 7,704 attendees in 2022.
In addition to the regular activities hosted at the Kerrville River Festival, Flores said this year, city staff is planning to add some solar eclipse activities to the event to include a mobile planetarium and live broadcasting from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
“As you know, this year, we are very lucky to have NASA coming and sharing their time with us as they livestream the annular eclipse,” Flores said. “They will also be assisting in providing some additional activities, as well as speakers, to come and give some education on the eclipse as we have the bigger eclipse coming in October.”
“Live music is a big part of this. Last year we had Kyle Park and it was a great success,” Flores said. “This is a family-friendly event and we are very careful on who we choose to perform.”
Flores said the annular solar eclipse is expected to occur at 11:52 a.m., with the activities in the park and live music beginning afterward.
“So, we are seeking to enter into an agreement with a production company, the CE Group,” Flores said.
According to Flores, the city posted request for proposals for the promotion services and the CE Group was the only one to respond, however, they fit all the identified criteria set forth by the city.
“They have been in existence for 30 years promoting and planning events in and around San Antonio,” Flores said. “We have a previous relationship with them, as they helped plan the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library 50th anniversary celebration, which I believe was a huge success.”
According to Flores, under the contract CE Group would be responsible for bringing in the artists and performers, including coordinating lodging and transportation; setting up and providing stage equipment; organizing food vendors; providing marketing services for the event; setting up and cleaning up before and after the event; as well as organizing shuttles for guests; in addition to many other duties.
In return, Flores said, the city would be responsible for communicating with CE Group staff; approving of artists, performances and activities; providing the Kid’s Zone activities; approving marketing materials and signage; procuring sponsors for the event; providing rain insurance and emergency management; as well as event monitoring and rule enforcement.
Flores said the total event budget is $129,500.
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia asked why the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau was not funding part of the Kerrville River Festival or participating in funding.
Flores responded by saying it is a City of Kerrville event.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson reminded council that the KCVB receives hotel occupancy tax funds from the city and has already had their annual budget presented and approved by council.
In the end, council voted 5-0 to authorize City Manager E.A. Hoppe to authorize and execute a contract with CE Group for the promotion of the Kerrville River Festival.
Community Arts Program
Megan Folkerts, senior management analyst, explained the details of the proposed management agreement between the City of Kerrville and the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau for the management of the city’s new Community Arts Program.
“First off, I just want to highlight again that this is an identified Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan priority by the community, as well as a Fiscal year 2023 Key Program Priority that you all set,” Folkerts said. “The purpose of the Community Arts Program is to promote, encourage and sustain the development of arts and culture in Kerrville.”
Folkerts said the agreement with KCVB includes annual reports on how they are managing public art installations, promoting art education and developing selection guidelines, as well as adopting a sustainable and varied funding policy for the program through governmental allocation and fundraising efforts.
The identified funding mechanisms, Folkerts said, include a $300,000 pledge from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to be distributed over three years; hotel occupancy tax funds; and for KCVB to seek outside funding through grants and individual donations.
According to Folkerts, the Community Art Program’s annual budget is estimated at $225,000.
The agreement is set forth for three years, with $100,000 annually coming from the Community Foundation and the remaining made up through a combination of HOT funds, grants and donations, Folkerts said.
Council voted unanimously to approve the management agreement with KCVB.
Presentations
Mayor Judy Eychner read four proclamations and issued one commendation during the “Presentations” portion of the council agenda:
KAYLA
Eychner issued a commendation, recognizing the 2022-23 members of the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy members.
Folkerts, KAYLA staff advisor, explained that six local students participated this year’s academy, which is geared toward teaching youth about how city government works.
The program is open to Kerr County residents who are high school students. She said the program duration is seven months and allows students to volunteer during city events, tour city facilities and hear from department heads on their respective duties for the City of Kerrville.
The KAYLA members recognized were:
- Ellie Harper;
- Grace Geurin;
- Peter Lockwood;
- Corbin Loftin;
- Madison Collins, and;
- Ry’lee Paxton.
Proclamations
• Eychner proclaimed May 9, 2023 as Childcare Provider Appreciation Day, honoring all childcare providers who were represented by nearly 30 local representatives of local childcare agencies, who were present at the meeting. Eychner called childcare providers a “lifeline for families,” saying their work is crucial to the local, state and national economy;
• Eychner issued a proclamation recognizing May 9-20, 2023 as National Police Week, honoring members of the Kerrville Police Department, who were present at the meeting to represent all local law enforcement officers;
• Recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Kerrville, Eychner issued a proclamation stating such;
• With City of Kerrville Development Services staffers Guillermo Garcia, executive director for innovation; Drew Paxton, director of planning; and Jason McMurray, building inspector on hand, Eychner proclaimed May 2023 as Building Safety Month in Kerrville.
Eychner said “a component of the city’s growth and strength depends on the safety and essential role our homes, buildings and infrastructure play both in everyday life and when disaster strikes” and “our confidence in resilience in these buildings that make up our community is achieved through the devotion of vigilant building safety and fire prevention officials.”
Consent agenda
With one vote, council voted to approve the following items under the consent agenda:
• Resolution No. 14-2023, recognizing Saturday, May 13, as World Migratory Bird Day;
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from April 25;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from April 25.
