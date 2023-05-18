With only two action items on their agenda, Kerrville City Council members approved funding and a management agreement with the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau to oversee the city’s Community Art Program, and to hire an agency to manage the details and marketing for the upcoming Kerrville River Festival at its regular meeting held Tuesday, May 9.

Event promotion contract

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.