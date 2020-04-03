Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to issue guidance allowing restaurants to sell bulk retail products from the restaurants’ supply chain distributors directly to consumers.
With inside and outside seated dining cut off for now, the bulk food items could be available for purchase through restaurants offering drive-through, delivery, pick-up and curbside service.
There is some state “guidance” (rules), including that foods are in their original condition, packaging or presented as received by the restaurant.
The Governor’s Office press release said, under these rules, restaurants will be able to sell items such as packaged meat, fruit and vegetables, and dry goods directly to the public, to prepare and consume at home.
Recently the owners of the Acapulco Restaurant on Sidney Baker North closed their doors to inside dining, per state and local instructions, but offer drive-through and take-out meals, plus a list of produce items.
The flyer on their order box at the drive-through lane listed the following late last week under the heading “Grocery Items Available:”
• Eggs – $4/dozen;
• Avocados – $1 each;
• Apples – 3/$1;
• Lettuce - $2;
• Tomatoes -$1.50/lb.;
• Carrots- $1/lb.;
• Limes – 4/$1;
• Sugar – $2/container;
• Onions - $2.50/lb,;
• Potatoes - $5/5 lbs.;
• Rice – $2/ 2-lb. bag;
• Beans – $4 /2-lb. bag.
For more information including drive-through hours, contact the owner and staff at Acapulco at 1718 Sidney Baker, or call them at 257-6222.
Abbott’s directive
“A vital part of our COVID-19 response is to endure there are readily available supplies of food and resources, whether that is at grocery stores or, in this case, restaurants,” said Abbott. “This guidance gives Texans another easily accessible option to buy the food they need to support their families. The State of Texas continues to work with distributors, retailers and restaurants to endure they have the support they need to continue providing for Texans.
“I thank Representative Tan Parker, the Texas Restaurant Association and the DSHS for their collaboration to take this important step to help Texas families, as our state responds to COVID-19.”
