Peterson Rehabilitation in Comfort recently began offering a new therapy program for local Stroke and Parkinson’s Disease patients, easing access to needed services for patients in the area, much closer to home.
The Comfort clinic has offered physical and orthopedic therapy since opening in June 2019, and is excited to welcome a Neurology and Stroke Rehab Specialist to the team.
Residents of Comfort no longer have to travel to Kerrville or San Antonio for therapy services and treatment.
Karina Lara, doctor of physical therapy at Comfort’s Outpatient Rehabilitation clinic, offers a complete range of therapy services to include balance, hand, manual, and sports therapy, as well as orthopedic care, pelvic health, pain management, activities of daily living skills, and more.
Lara received her doctorate in physical therapy from Azusa Pacific University and brings more than 15 years of experience in physical therapy to the Comfort location.
“Peterson Health is continuously on the grow,” Lara said. “We are excited about expanding our therapy services and meeting the growing needs of the surrounding communities, including here in Comfort.”
Nathan Storb, doctor of physical therapy at Outpatient Rehabilitation for Peterson Health, brings seven years of expertise in Stroke and Neurology Therapy to the Comfort location.
“My patient philosophy is to do everything in my power to make sure patients are working toward and meeting their own therapy goals,” Storb said.
Storb received his doctorate in physical therapy from Ithica College in New York in 2015. He is a LSVT BIG certified stroke rehabilitation specialist, with focuses in neurology, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, spinal cord injury, as well as vestibular therapy and balance training.
Peterson Outpatient Rehabilitation is located at the Towers of Comfort, 203 US Hwy. 87, near Comfort High School. For more information, contact the clinic at (830) 258-7713 or visit PetersonHealth.com/ Rehabilitation.
Peterson Health is a nonprofit, independent health network serving the Texas Hill Country in Kerrville, Texas. Established in 1949, it serves patients from the surrounding nine counties and has expanded to 18 rooftops in the region. It offers extensive healthcare through their network of doctors, state of the art facilities, and regional footprint. Their vision of providing “World Class Care, Today, Tomorrow, and Always” is evident in the national awards and accolades received for quality and safety. Being named Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Health for two years in a row is a testament to how Peterson values their team. They are meeting their mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care.
