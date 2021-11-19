The City of Kerrville is searching for the best poem capturing the meaning of a “Christmas in Kerrville.”
Let your creativity flow describing all the beauty, warmth and charm our wonderful city has to offer, and all the memories that are created each Christmas. You will need to complete a waiver to allow the city to publish your poem. Poems submitted shall be tasteful, positive, and must capture the meaning of Christmas in our beautiful City of Kerrville. Poems that do not meet such criteria will be disqualified.
The Kerrville Christmas Committee will review each poem submitted and select their three favorite poems. The favorite three poems will be posted on the City of Kerrville’s Facebook page. Citizens are encouraged to vote for their favorite poem capturing “Christmas in Kerrville” by “liking” their favorite poem. Poems will be posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 and voting may begin.
All votes (likes) must be complete by Friday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. The poem with the most likes will win. So grab your tablet, some hot cocoa and peppermint, and get to writing.
The winning poet will receive the following:
• A Proclamation declaring their poem as the Official “Christmas in Kerrville” poem for 2021 from Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn at the city council meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Kerrville City Hall, 701 Main St. The winner will also have an opportunity to read their poem at the city council meeting.
• The winning poem will be published in the Kerrville Daily Times on Thursday, Dec. 16 and the Hill Country Community Journal on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The City Secretary’s Office will be accepting “Christmas in Kerrville” poems beginning Monday, Nov. 15. The deadline to submit your poem is Friday, Dec. 3. Poems shall be submitted to the City Secretary’s Office, 701 Main St., Kerrville, Texas, or emailed to kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov; and also shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
For inquiries, email Kesha Franchina, deputy city secretary, at kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov, or call (830) 258-1118.
