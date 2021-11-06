In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its seventh year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
The Aspen Dental Day of Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community.
Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
What's more, during the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have reported increases in teeth-grinding, cavities and gum disease.
For more information about Day of Service and the Healthy Mouth Movement, visit www. HealthyMouthMovement.com.
