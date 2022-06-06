Any Kerr County agricultural producers whose operations have been impacted by wildfire are being offered programs by the United States Department of Agriculture to assist with their recovery as well as management guidance for future risks.
“It is important after a wildfire to ensure your own personal safety and the safety of the public,” said Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “The first thing to do is walk your property and look for safety issues, along with property boundaries, roads and buildings.”
The USDA suggests checking to see if there is fire damage to trees within one tree height of a residence, other structures or access roads. If there is, they recommend that the farmer/rancher refer to the USDA Forest Service publication, Postfire Assessment of Tree Status. If cutting/removing hazardous trees, leave stumps in place as the tree roots will continue to hold the soil for several years while they decompose. This is particularly important if the stumps are located near streams and rivers.
Thomas noted that the USDA points out that, after a fire, the risk of flash floods, debris and mud flows is much greater. They recommend the ag producer to evaluate the risks, as follows:
• How close is the home and/or outbuildings to the closest stream or river, seasonal draws or valley bottoms (floodplains)?
• Could the home become inaccessible? Is there a bridge or culvert, stream or drainage crossing that could be destroyed by flash flood?
If the residence survived the wildfire, it may still be at risk of post-fire flooding or debris flows. Consider the following questions and steps to manage risks and protect one’s property:
• Are there National Weather Service rain gauges in your watershed? If so, is there an emergency alert system associated with them?
• Contact your insurance agent or FEMA about the National Flood Insurance Program, even if you are out of the 100-year flood plain.
• Remove debris in and near culverts and cross-drains. This includes rocks, decking, structures, vegetation, fences across draws, etc.
• When walking the property, look for items that may potentially plug up stream channels and/or culverts, particularly at road crossings.
• Secure any outdoor items. Move lawn furniture, barbecues, pool covers, etc. inside.
• Identify sources of surface runoff onto property and around the residents.
• Evaluate plant debris left on site. If debris is not close to streams and rivers where it may contribute to flooding hazards and is not in excess for forest stand fuel loads, consider leaving it to help stabilize soils and intercept runoff.
For more information about how to recover from wildfire, how to assess risks and protect future damage, and the myriad of relief programs being offered as part of the $6 billion Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Relief Program, visit https://www.farmers.gov/protection-recovery/wildfire or contact a local FSA agent.
