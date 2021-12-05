City, SU partner to complete River Trail mural

Big Seed, in partnership with the City of Kerrville and Schreiner University, has completed a mural on the new Schreiner University extension of the Kerrville River Trail at the Hwy. 27 underpass.
Designed by Schreiner Graphic Design Department alumnus Mackenzie Wade, this mural was inspired by the natural history of Kerrville.
“We wanted to recognize the natural elements that make the River Trail experience so enjoyable,” says Wade. “And as a new gateway to Schreiner campus, we also wanted it to be educational and engaging.”
Wade and Big Seed art facilitator Kristin LaRue chose a color scheme that was inspired by seasonal changes in the vegetation found on the site location, where Quinlan Creek flows under the highway before joining the Guadalupe River.
“Those greens and yellows, that brightness – we found all those hues in the leaves of the trees along Quinlan Creek,” says LaRue, who is also an artist. “Colors so intense it’s kind of hard to believe they’re real, until you look at the plants themselves at certain times of the day and certain parts of the year. Nature’s colors are incredible.”
The mural also features wildlife endemic to Kerrville, and a layer of stenciled fossils wrapped around the concrete pillars that support the road high above.
“That fossil layer reminds us of the area’s pre-history, back in the dinosaur days, when this land was covered by a shallow inland sea. That geology is responsible for all the limestone parent rock we see all over, and creates new wonder of a world that was so much different than it is today,” says LaRue.
“We are very pleased with the addition of more public art for our community to enjoy, particularly along our beautiful River Trail,” says Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Kerrville. “We are very appreciative of our partnership with the Big Seed to bring this project to fruition, and we look forward to the continuation of further art installments.”
Made possible with funding through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and technical support by Jesse Olvera of Kwik Signs, Schreiner Graphic Design professor Clay McClure, and painters Noe and Francisco Ibarra, this mural was a collaborative community effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.