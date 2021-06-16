Kerrville City Council held a regular meeting on June 8, preceded by a workshop; and awarded a contract for the city’s “crack-seal and patching” of city streets to Hayden Paving, Inc.
They also considered agenda items on a property annexation; a conditional use permit and a zoning change; and passed three items related to the business/paperwork side of the upcoming Fourth of July celebration in Louise Hays Park.
Paving contract
The engineering department of city staff opened bids on June 1 for the 2021 Street Maintenance Project, after receiving bids from four companies ranging from $365,057.65 to $1,731,260.25.
City staff sent the administration and council a letter saying the lowest and best qualified bid came from Hayden Paving, Inc. with a base bid of the $365,708,23. And they recommended awarding the contract to that company.
This contract follows an engineering firm’s update of the city’s Pavement Master Plan. Council voted its approval in the regular meeting.
Annexation, zoning change
Council held a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance annexing two parcels of property (one large and one small) in Comanche Trace into the city limits. The zoning for this new addition to the city will be “medium density residential district.”
They also considered a request to rezone property at 601 Spur 100, changing it from “Public & Institutional Zoning District,” to “Residential Mix Zoning District.” The applicant, who wasn’t there to speak to council, applied so recreational vehicle and cabin facilities can be constructed there.
CUPS, zoning changes
Council approved by a split vote, following some discussion, a resolution granting a Conditional Use Permit to authorize a short-term rental unit on property at 222 Rawson St., a property in a single-family residential zoning district.
Council questions included whether neighbors had been allowed to comment, and/or disagreed with the applicant’s request. They also asked what discussion was held at a preceding Planning & Zoning meeting.
Council was told the propertyowner has agreed to pay the extra occupancy taxes; would post guest notifications in writing including the allowed limit of guest numbers; and that renters could not add to guest numbers or host parties with added guests.
Council also considered a resolution allowing a variance to a distance requirement between the China Bowl restaurant on Cully Drive, and a child care facility within 300 feet of that restaurant. The matter came to council because the restaurant owner applied for a permit to sell beer and wine.
Consent Agenda
Council members passed three items related to the upcoming “Kerrville Fourth on the River” celebration on July 4.
One was an agreement between the city and High Five Events, LLC, for use of hotel occupancy tax funds in their direction of the community celebration.
A second was an agreement between the city and “Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, Inc.” for use of HOT funds for the same event.
And the third was a license agreement for the same special event, “Kerrville’s Fourth on the River, Inc.”
Presentations
A Kerrville Kindness Award was given to representatives of the Kerr Konnect group and Enterprise Fleet Management.
And a commendation was given to Kent McKinney for his service on the Economic Improvement Corporation, as he leaves that board.
Visitors, citizens
Citizens raised various issues in speaking to council as this meeting started.
Martha Hix from the Bluebell Hills area informed council about reviving the patriotic Bike Parade on residential streets near Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, July 3, starting at 9:30 a.m.
One woman read an impassioned plea to city officials to make Kerrville a sanctuary city for the unborn, and a second echoed her comments with even more graphic descriptions of effects of abortion procedures on unborn babies. This speaker also asked for more support for the local Pregnancy Resource Center. She expressed concern about possible plans to widen the Sidney Baker bridge downtown; and asked that the city provide better grounds’ maintenance in Carver Park.
Another woman asked for more advance information on the planned routes of runners in the upcoming Triathlon. City staff told her and council that the overall route of this athletic event was the same as in previous years.
Bruce Stracke praised several recent local happenings, including the performance of the play “Tides;” the ongoing Farmer’s Market; Shakespeare in the Park; and the Southwest Gourd Show.
In another action item, council unanimously passed on second reading amendments to the 2021 budget for the city.
