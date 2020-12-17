In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, some Kerr County offices are temporarily closed to in-person visitation.
Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves said today, Dec. 10, that the temporary closures apply to the West Kerr Annex, located at 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram, as well as the offices of the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace and Constable.
“Even though we are closing the doors for a while to foot traffic, I assure you that our staff members are working and stand ready and able to assist citizens as they conduct their vehicle registrations or tax business by phone, mail or online methods,” Reeves said.
Given the increase of COVID-19 active cases in the community of late, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the public,” Reeves added, saying that he expects the Ingram tax office to remain closed until at least Jan. 4, 2021.
Citizens needing assistance may call the Kerrville tax office at 792-2243. It continues to be open to the public in Suite 124 of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
For more information about conduct tax payments online, visit https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/tax/payments/. Also, individuals may renew their vehicle registrations online at the following site: https://www.txdmv.gov/motorists/register-your-vehicle.
