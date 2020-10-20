The Kerr Arts & Cultural Center in downtown Kerrville will hold its Annual Membership Meeting on Dec. 8 at the KACC.
The current exhibits in the art galleries will be on display through Oct. 24.
The next exhibit set for Nov. 5 through Dec. 19 is the 21st Annual Texas Furniture Makers Show, throughout the building in all three galleries.
There will be a reception for that exhibit, slated for Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m.
Call the KACC at 895-2911 for more information.
