Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center.
“We’re excited to have Kelly Bluemel speak to the auxiliary about Enhanced Horizons, the program for young adults ages 18 to 24,” said Cheryl Sieker, president of HCYRA.
Enhanced Horizons, a 20-building, college-style campus located five miles west of Ingram, houses a transitional living program for aged-out foster youth, providing residence, guidance and education for up to 32 young adults at a time. This will be a meeting you don’t want to miss.
The HCYR Auxiliary provides support in a variety of ways to the Ranch, which is home to more than 100 neglected and abused children. Activities include operating the HCYR Thrift Shop, all done by volunteers, which contributes 100 percent of its net earnings to the Youth Ranch to various programs benefiting the children.
Comprised of more than 200 members, the Auxiliary volunteers contribute thousands of hours, dollars, and support to the Ranch throughout the year. Membership is open to anyone interested in supporting the mission of HCYR, which is to provide a safe, loving, and life-enhancing environment for children with special emotional and developmental needs.
This month’s donations will benefit the Holiday Celebrations Fund for the children. The general public is invited to attend this meeting to learn of the outstanding work that the Hill Country Youth Ranch provides in educating these young residents for successful futures. Cost of the luncheon is $17. Reservations are necessary by Feb. 23 to hcyr_janet@stx.rr.com.
