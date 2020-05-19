The “Tivy Project Graduation 2020” parents and friends fundraiser is asking for the community’s support to provide the most incredible Project Graduation Party ever, at the Kroc Center.
The community is asked to support this effort by donating to Project Graduation 2020.
Donations should be sent by mail to Tivy High School Project Graduation, Wendy Rutherford, P.O. Box 290849, Kerrville, TX 78029-0849” as soon as possible.
Donations can be given to Christi Stanton in the THS office at a later date.
Donations are requested in amounts of $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000, or other amounts.
One of the first 50 people who donated so far will win a new La-Z-Boy recliner.
The moms in the 2020 Project Graduation organization thank the community for their support; and say all donations, large and small, are greatly appreciated.
