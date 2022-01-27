Rotarians fund SWAT training for KCSO

Rotary Club of Kerrville President Jeff Harris and First Responder Committee Chairman Jeffrey L. Wendling recently announced a successful collaboration with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office to fund seven deputies to attend a “Basic Special Weapons and Tactics” class for $5,300.
The first five deputies attended the week-long Basic SWAT school at CSAT Law Enforcement Training in Nacogdoches, Texas, and graduated Dec. 10.
The next two deputies will attend the Basic SWAT training at the Brownsville Police Department Firearms Training Range in Brownsville. This class will be taught by Texas Tactical Police Officers Association instructors in February, 2022.
Harris and Wendling jointly commented that “Rotary is proud of the opportunity to provide funding for advanced training for the Sheriff’s Office and particularly SWAT training which aids in the establishment of the Special Response Team. This SRT capability will be extremely beneficial for the safety of our community. We appreciate Sheriff Larry L. Leitha, Jr., for his forward thinking in developing this capability.”
Rotary began its Public Safety Training Fund in 2016 with the support of Chris Avery of Avery Artisan Jewelry. “Chris is part of our Public Safety community as an emergency medicine physician. We would not be able to provide this level of funding without his commitment,” said Wendling.
To date Rotary has provided approximately $61,500 in awards to 86 first responders, 62 law enforcement and 24 fire/EMS in a total of 113 classes.
“Strong community support, like this generous gift from the Rotary Club of Kerrville, is a testament to the great people we are privileged to serve in Kerr County. Rotary is a constant force for good in so many areas, and we appreciate their proven and ongoing commitment to everyone at the KCSO,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Harris also observed that “the citizens of Kerr County have been extremely supportive of the training awards through the First Responders Annual Golf Tournaments.”
The next golf tournament will be held on April 25, 2022, at Riverhill Country Club during First Responder Week.
Additionally, the Rotary First Responder Awards luncheon will be held on April 27 at the Salvation Army KROC center. Rotary’s fundraising also supports this award luncheon which reaches its 10th year in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.