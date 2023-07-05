Council closing in on final changes to electioneering rules

Kerrville City Council members approved the allocation of nearly $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase public safety vehicles and equipment, approved changes to the city’s electioneering ordinance on first reading and agreed to annex 117 acres of land in support of Comanche Trace subdivision expansion, during its regular meeting held Tuesday, June 27.
ARPA funds
City Finance Director Julie Behrens provided the explanation on a request to allocate funds to purchase public safety vehicles and equipment from the American Rescue Plan Act distribution to the City of Kerrville by the federal government as part of COVID-19 relief funds.
“The way that federal and state grants usually work is, there usually are very specific rules on what we can use it for and also very specific timelines,” Behrens said. “So, that’s one of the reasons we are bringing this to you today.”
Behrens said that since receiving the funds, the money has been “sitting” in the “unearned revenue” column of the budget and must be moved to the “revenue” side of the accounting ledger to be spent.
In complying with the specified uses of the ARPA grant funds, Behrens said the monies could be spent on “government services,” specifically referring to “Police, Fire and other public safety services.” Behrens said under this specification, the request to purchase public safety vehicles and equipment would be allowed under the stipulations set forth in the ARPA fund requirements.
“Any purchases we make using ARPA funds have to be encumbered by December 2024,” Behrens said. “That’s really important, because allocating this money to something that couldn’t be completed within the time period that’s required would require us to pay back that money.”
She said given current supply chain issues, she felt that the orders for the vehicles and equipment should be made now in order to meet the timeline set forth by the federal government regarding the use of ARPA funds.
Behrens said the city received $5.9 million in federal, state and local fiscal recovery funds over two years in 2021 and 2022.
Of those funds, $2.9 million was spent on upgrades to the public safety communication system earlier this year, leaving a remainder of $2,489,286 in the unearned income fund that must be spent by December 2024.
Behrens said staff is recommending using the funds to purchase approximately 15 vehicles for the Kerrville Police Department at a cost of $1.3 million, as well as spending $1.1 million to replace KFD fire and EMS vehicles and equipment.
The KFD items would include:
• Three ambulances;
• One fire administration vehicle;
• Two EMS stretchers and;
• Two cardiac monitors.
“The General Fund would have a big difficulty supporting this kind of replacement, even with a perfect plan,” Behrens said. “We’re continuing to work to put together a long-term plan, as we’ve been working on the plan for the last few years. We’ve made some really good progress in the past year and I feel like we’re in a really good place moving forward. This kind of gives us an opportunity to get a head start on that, and also gives relief to that asset replacement fund, so we can re-allocate some other assets that we need to address.”
Councilperson Place 2 Jeff Harris asked for more information on the requirements and timeline for spending the money, to which Behrens said the purchase must be on the books via an order, invoice or quote by December 2024 and the money distributed by December 2026.
Mayor Judy Eychner noted that approximately $32,000 was not accounted for in the recommended expenditures, to which Behrens explained that they were using that money as a “cushion” for any unexpected increases in price or shipping.
Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance No. 2023-21 on first reading amending the city’s FY2023 budget to allocate ARPA funds to purchase the public safety equipment and vehicles as presented.
Electioneering ordinance
After a lengthy discussion at its previous meeting, Kerrville City Council members hashed out further details on the proposed changes to the city’s electioneering ordinance, finally passing Ordinance No. 2023-20 on first reading by a 4-1 vote, with Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia abstaining.
If approved on second reading, the ordinance will limit where candidates for municipal elections can stage their campaign support “tents” or “temporary shade structures” in the parking lot of the polling place located at the Cailloux Theater, but the tents or shade structures must be located at least 240 feet from the doors of the theater and in the eastern end of the parking lot.
Council elected to further define the location by saying campaign staging areas must be placed along the fence in front and not located in front of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Tucker Hall.
The reasoning behind the proposed changes is to protect voters having to navigate their way to the polls by passing through campaign areas.
Council took great care in trying to protect parking availability on the lot for voters as well.
Candidates and their supporters will be limited to 10 signs and only tents or shade structures will be allowed in the allotted area. The personal vehicles of candidates or their supporters will not be allowed to park within the parking lot confines, if campaign signage is visible.
Two speakers addressed the issue during the public hearing.
Citizen George Baroody questioned if Council is threatening Freedom of Speech by limiting the number of signs that candidates and their supporters can carry while electioneering at the designated polling place.
Citizen Bruce Stracke said he likes extending the distance that candidates can electioneer, saying that Kerrville is the only city in his experience where you must “walk through a gauntlet if I wanted to vote.”
Comanche Trace expansion
The annexation of approximately 111 acres of land located south of the Comanche Trace Subdivision and adjacent to Lower Turtle Creek Road was approved unanimously on first reading by Kerrville City Council members, allowing for planned expansion of the subdivision to go forward.
Planning Director Drew Paxton said the property does have access to Lower Turtle Creek Road and Comanche Trace Drive.
“They are requesting R2 (Medium Density Residential Zoning District) zoning, consistent with their most recent phases of development,” Paxton said.
During the public hearing, citizen Jerry Wolf said he didn’t object to the Comanche Trace expansion project, however he did have concerns over water availability for residential development that has been planned and discussed to accommodate much-needed housing.
Bruce Stracke, a local real estate broker, also spoke during the public hearing, said Comanche Trace has an existing development agreement with the City of Kerrville, therefore, water availability has been accounted for.
He went on to say that future development projects would be assessed by city staff on an individual basis regarding sustainability for city services of all kinds before they are approved.
Citizen Peggy McKay requested that the City of Kerrville address traffic issues by conducting a traffic study, saying that development within the county is adding to roadway congestion within the city limits.
Ordinances, first reading
• Council approved a request by Kerr County officials to change zoning for approximately 15.92 acres of land, located on Spur 100, from a Residential Mix Zoning District to a Public and Institutional Zoning District.
Paxton said the land being discussed is owned by Kerr County and will be used for the new voter-approved animal shelter.
“They would be permitted to do those uses in the RM District, however, when staff met with the county staff and their consultants, they agreed to file the zone change for the sake of public transparency.”
Paxton explained that the adjacent and surrounding properties to the future animal shelter site is already zoned as Public and Institutional, including the VA Hospital and two cemeteries located on Spur 100.
Council approved the Ordinance No. 2023-17 on first reading to allow for the zoning change.
• Council members voted 5-0 to approve Ordinance 2023-19 on first reading allowing for a zoning change to less than an acre of land located in the 500 block of Yorktown Blvd. from a Medium Density Residential Zoning District to a Light Commercial Zoning District.
Paxton said the application for the zone change was made in conjunction with the City of Kerrville and the property owner.
“As you can see with the map, it’s not very consistent with the adjacent properties,” Paxton said.
Paxton explained that a small structure previously was located on the property, but has not been “an occupied house” on the property for some time.
Paxton said staff believes the property should have already been zoned as a Light Commercial Zoning District.
Other business
• Through Resolution 19-2023, council approved by a 5-0 vote the appointments of attorneys Ryan Henry and Michael McCann, both of the Law Offices of Ryan Henry, to serve as alternate judges, if necessary, during any planned or unplanned absence of Kerrville Municipal Judge Lucy Pearson;
• Council agreed to formally end the city’s COVID-19 Disaster Declaration, now that the federal and state governments have officially ended pandemic declaration. City Attorney Mike Hayes will provide a formal resolution to be approved at the next Kerrville City Council meeting. Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney confirmed by terminating the disaster declaration no state or federal monies would be lost.
• During the financial report, Behrens reported city revenues and expenses are tracking closely with the budget estimate, adding that sales tax revenue is slightly higher than projected.
Presentations
• Eychner issued a commendation for outgoing members of the Economic Improvement Corporation Board to include Greg Richards, who was present at the meeting, and Danny Almond, who was not there;
• Eychner read a proclamation recognizing July 2023 as National Park and Recreation Month.
Appointments
• Council unanimously voted to appoint Charles Swallow to the Planning & Zoning Commission, filling the seat vacated by Councilmember Jeff Harris, who vacated the seat to serve on Council;
• By a 5-0 vote, council appointed Lynn Niles to serve on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council approved the following under the Consent Agenda:
• Community Challenge Grant memorandum of understanding between AARP and the City of Kerrville. The grant was obtained through the city’s Senior Services Advisory Committee and will fund five new trees and five new benches along the River Trail;
• Kerrville City Council minutes from the regular June 13 meeting;
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from June 20.
