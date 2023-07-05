Council closing in on final changes to electioneering rules
Buy Now

Mayor Judy Eychner issues a proclamation alongside members of the City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Department recognizing July 2023 as National Parks & Recreation Month.

 Tim Huchton

Kerrville City Council members approved the allocation of nearly $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase public safety vehicles and equipment, approved changes to the city’s electioneering ordinance on first reading and agreed to annex 117 acres of land in support of Comanche Trace subdivision expansion, during its regular meeting held Tuesday, June 27.

ARPA funds

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.