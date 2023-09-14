Kerr Victims Services lauded by Thin Blue Line LEMC

When a drunk driver caused a multiple-fatality crash on TX-16 South of Kerrville a couple of years ago, Kerr County Victims Services Coordinator Pam Peter and Victims’ Rights Assistant Cathy Rae stepped up to do their jobs. But how they approached their responsibilities left a lasting and positive impact on many lives.
The two were honored and celebrated for going above and beyond the call of duty during the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club’s birthday gathering held July 15 in Kerrville.
“Pam was a strong advocate for the families and our Thin Blue Line LEMC Nation after we lost our four brothers, and two other brothers were severely injured,” Rico Garcia, outgoing club president, told the crowd at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“She was with us every step of the way, keeping us informed during the entire legal process. But it was much more than that,” Garcia said. “Pam became one of us. She cried with us and shared our grief. She sat with us every minute of the day that we were in the courtroom.”
When Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, was finally sentenced in June 2022 in the 216th District Court on four cases of intoxicated manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for that fateful incident, Peter “embraced and shed tears with each and every one of us,” Garcia said.
“These ladies were and are wonderful because of how they kept everybody who was directly (and some indirectly) involved with that case up to date,” said Deanie Boy, treasurer of the Thin Blue Line Foundation. “Any time there were any changes, the families were kept in the loop.”
“They were both so great. Every time I spoke with Pam, you could just tell her heart was there as was her passion about that particular case,” Boy added. “They were just so amazing! Being a police officer, I’ve dealt with many crime victim service advocates. And, I tell you what…if anything ever happened to me, I’d want Pam to help.”
The motorcycle club, which started in Houston and now has 45 chapters, more than 700 active members, and an international presence, has a membership comprised of two-thirds law enforcement officers and their spouses and one-third civilians who support the cause of helping law enforcement officers and families of officers who have either been killed or injured in the line of duty.
On July 18, 2020, the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club, which was gathered in the Hill Country to celebrate the organization’s birthday, had many members on a group ride when Robles Navejas crossed the center stripe with his car and crashed head-on into the group, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
In all, 11 motorcycle club members were injured in the incident – four of them fatally.
Killed were: Joseph Paglia, president of the Thin Blue Line LEMC Chicago chapter and a retired officer with the Niles City Police Department; Jerry Wayne Harbour, a Thin Blue Line ambassador, retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and a pilot for Eastern Airlines, and Michael White, secretary of the Thin Blue Line LEMC Chicago chapter.
Joseph Lazo, a police department sergeant in Niles, Ill., died later from severe injuries he suffered in the crash.
“While getting to know a few members, it was like working with one family. Everyone was connected to each other, and seemed to experience the same pain,” Rae said.
“Thin Blue Line is so passionate about that whole incident and how everything unfolded and was handled so well, including by District Attorney Lucy Wilke and the state,” Boy said. “We were so thankful. Pam and Cathy played such a major part in that. They absolutely put their hearts into it.”
“We wanted to recognize them, and Rico did an excellent job of doing that,” Boy said.
Peter said she was overwhelmed by the gesture. “To have them not only seat us on the front row at their big event, but then for them to also recognize us in that way was just amazing.”
“They always treated Pam and I well, but I don’t think either of us thought we were going to be part of the celebration,” Rae agreed. “We are always willing to help, but never thought our actions would be honored by such wonderful men and women. They are an organization that I will never forget, and will always help them if the need arose.”
“Pam Peter and Catherine Rae are role models for all those who serve as advocates for victims services throughout our great country,” Garcia said.
Kerr County Victims Services provides free aid to victims affected by felony cases before the 198th and 216th District Courts, which serve Kerr, Gillespie and Bandera counties. The entity also assists victims who suffered physical injury in misdemeanor cases in the Kerr County Court-at-Law and the Kerr County Juvenile Court.
They keep victims informed of legal proceedings, inform them of their statutory rights, help them with preparing victims impact statements and help connect them with the long list of resources available to them during a difficult and stressful time.
Kerr County Victims Services, located in the Kerr County Courthouse basement annex, may be reached by phoning (830) 792-2297, extension 1190, or by emailing victimservices@co.kerr.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.