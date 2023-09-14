Kerr Victims Services lauded by Thin Blue Line LEMC
Kerr County Victims Services Coordinator Pam Peter (right) receives a congratulatory hug from Deanie Boy, treasurer of the Thin Blue Line Foundation. Peter and her colleague, Kerr County Victims Services Assistant Cathy Rae (not pictured), were both recognized by the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club during its recent national celebration in Kerrville.

When a drunk driver caused a multiple-fatality crash on TX-16 South of Kerrville a couple of years ago, Kerr County Victims Services Coordinator Pam Peter and Victims’ Rights Assistant Cathy Rae stepped up to do their jobs. But how they approached their responsibilities left a lasting and positive impact on many lives.

The two were honored and celebrated for going above and beyond the call of duty during the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club’s birthday gathering held July 15 in Kerrville.

