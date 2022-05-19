Swimming season is here and the Olympic Pool is just the place to go in Kerrville.
The pool and staff are prepped and ready for swimmers this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open for the summer from Saturday, May 28 through Friday, Aug. 12. This includes Memorial Day (May 30) and July 4.
Open swim hours for the summer are 12 noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed every Monday for maintenance (except holidays). Admission is $1 per person, cash or check only. Credit cards are not accepted. The Olympic Pool is located in Singing Wind Park at 601 Olympic Dr.
Rental Opportunities
Need some shade and don’t want to fight the crowds for it? You’re in luck. We have picnic areas and the pavilion available to rent during the day. Picnic areas are $20 for the entire day (12-6 p.m.). The pavilion can be rented for two-hour time blocks during operational hours for $35 + $25 deposit, or for the entire day (12-6 p.m.) for $95 + $25 deposit. The rental fees for picnic areas and the pavilion do not include daily admission fees.
Planning on hosting a party this summer? We have an option for that. The pool is available for rent on the weekends for your private party. Availability includes: Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The fee is $250 + $100 deposit and includes lifeguards. Rental deposits are refundable and restrictions apply. Visit the Parks Office at 2358 Bandera Hwy. or call (830) 257-7300 to make your reservations.
Programs
Want to sharpen your swimming skills? We’ve got your covered. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department offers swimming lessons for ages six months up to adults. Space is still available for group, semi-private, and private swim lessons. Spots are filling up quickly, so register today. Being able to swim is an invaluable life skill, especially in our community with so many natural bodies of water like the Guadalupe River. The deadline for Session 1 (May 31 – June 10) of group lessons is May 27 and is $45 per participant.
Beginning May 31, Adult Lap Swim and Senior Water Aerobics will be offered Tuesdays through Thursdays. Lap Swim hours are from 9-10 a.m., with Senior Water Aerobics from 10-11 a.m. Pre-registration is required for Senior Water Aerobics and will be conducted by the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St. Lap swimmers must pay the $1 entry fee or have a Dietert membership card to get in for free.
Olympic Pool Operating Schedule (subject to change):
• Open Swim: Saturday, May 28 – Friday, Aug. 12 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.;
• Lap Swim: Tuesday-Thursday beginning May 31 from 9 – 10 a.m.;
• Senior Water Aerobics: Tuesday-Thursday beginning May 31 from 10 – 11 a.m.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
