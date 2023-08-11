The Peterson Health Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center therapy pool was officially closed effective July 28.

Jim LeRoux, Assistant Director of Outpatient Rehab, said they will no longer offer aquatic therapy, citing aging infrastructure. “The pool area of our Ambulatory Care Center needs significant updates to meet our standards. We have determined that given the cost of renovation relative to the amount of patient care it provides, it is just not financially feasible to keep it open. Patient use of the pool has dwindled over time as other therapy treatment methods have proven more effective,” said LeRoux. “This will impact a very small percentage of patients that currently benefit from aquatic therapy. We feel the future of our services are heading toward sports therapy so repurposing the pool space for those types of programs will give us more opportunities for future growth.”

