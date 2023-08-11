The Peterson Health Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center therapy pool was officially closed effective July 28.
Jim LeRoux, Assistant Director of Outpatient Rehab, said they will no longer offer aquatic therapy, citing aging infrastructure. “The pool area of our Ambulatory Care Center needs significant updates to meet our standards. We have determined that given the cost of renovation relative to the amount of patient care it provides, it is just not financially feasible to keep it open. Patient use of the pool has dwindled over time as other therapy treatment methods have proven more effective,” said LeRoux. “This will impact a very small percentage of patients that currently benefit from aquatic therapy. We feel the future of our services are heading toward sports therapy so repurposing the pool space for those types of programs will give us more opportunities for future growth.”
Recognizing the need for an alternative, LeRoux cited the option for patients to utilize the AlterG anti-gravity treadmill at Peterson Health Rehab Services as it can simulate an anti-gravity pool environment.
The AlterG treadmill provides patients with a painless, controlled, low-weight bearing form of exercise through a unique unweighting process utilizing a differential air pressure technique developed by NASA.
The air pressure comfortably lifts the user and allows the ability to walk or run at a fraction of the body weight. The anti-gravity of the treadmill provides a boost for athletes and rehabilitation patients to shorten recovery time, reduce injury risk, and enhance athletic performance.
“Just one of the many benefits of the the AlterG treadmill includes the ability for patients to rehabilitate from injuries with less pain and impact,” LeRoux said.
Peterson Health is planning major renovations to the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center once the new Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center opens in Spring of 2024. The plans include significant expansion of therapy and imaging services.
