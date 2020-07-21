St. Paul’s hosts ‘Virtual Cooking Camp’

Like many area churches during the Coronavirus crisis, St. Paul’s United Methodist closed its buildings, but not its ministries. Worship services have been livestreamed each Sunday, and the website features daily devotional messages along with a Gratitude Journal and online Bible studies have been offered.
This year, church staff and volunteers developed a “Virtual Cooking Camp” program for community children ages third to fifth grade, to use at home instead of on the church campus.
Each of the sessions: “Cooking a Recipe,” “Bible Stories” and a Skit following a theme “Bee-Attitudes,” was videotaped for the four days of the Camp. At home, parents/sponsors accessed the programs via the church website link provided them. Each child received a package with recipes and craft materials to create items that relate to the Camp theme at home.
This marks 12 years the popular summer program has been hosted by St. Paul’s.
