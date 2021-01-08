The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library announced that it has joined OverDrive’s Lonestar Consortium for ebooks/audiobooks. The consortium is comprised of more than 30 libraries in central Texas, and their entire collection is now available to library patrons. To browse the collection, please visit https://lonestardigitalibrary.overdrive.com/.
Books in the consortium can be checked out using “Libby,” a one-tap reading app offering access to ebooks and digital audiobooks for free. Library patrons can stream books with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. All users need to get started is a library card.
To try “Libby” out, visit https:// meet.libbyapp.com.For more information, contact the library reference desk at 258-1274 or visit the city’s webpage at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.