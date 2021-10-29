The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for a favorite Kerrville holiday tradition, the 20th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 at approximately 6 p.m. in Downtown Kerrville. This annual tradition officially welcomes the holiday season and, most importantly, the arrival of Santa Claus in his signature fire truck.
Entry packets with parade rules and regulations can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov under the Parks and Recreation page, or can be picked up in person at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. The fee is $30 per entry. All entry forms and payments must be submitted to the Parks and Recreation Department before Friday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. Late registration will be accepted until noon on Nov. 12, and the late registration fee will be $45 per entry. Entries will NOT be accepted after the late registration deadline.
The parade is limited to the first 100 entries, so be sure to reserve your spot now. Also please remember – each entry must be completely lit for nighttime viewing.
The Holiday Lighted Parade began in 2001, and features approximately 80 businesses, non-profits, youth groups, auto, and marching units.
Awards will be given to the winners in each of these four categories: Marching, Youth, Non-Profit, and Commercial Business. First place in each category will be awarded $150.
A panel of local judges will evaluate each participant during the parade, and the winners will be announced at the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony directly following the parade.
The parade will officially commence at the corner of the G Street Bridge and Water Street. It will travel westbound on Water Street, make a right on Earl Garrett, and end at the Kerr County Courthouse.
Can’t make it to the event in person? With the help of our friends at the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, you will be able to stream the parade live. The Courthouse Lighting Ceremony will serve as the finale to the festive evening.
For more information, call (830) 257-7300, e-mail recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.
