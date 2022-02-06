Elks honor KCFCU with ‘Fly the Flag’ certificate

The Kerrville Elks Lodge # 2081 presented their third quarterly “Fly The Flag” Recognition Certificate of Honor to the Kerr County Federal Credit Union for their proud display and flying of the United States Flag and the Texas State flag.
Their dedication to our Country, county and state is proudly shown at their location at 500 Main Street in Kerrville just two blocks west of the Sidney Baker intersection.
This “Fly the Flag” program is new nationally to the Elks Lodge’s many programs to honor America and one of many programs to support their communities.
The program’s purpose provides each Elks Lodge with a tool to encourage local businesses to embrace and increase patriotism in the community by properly and proudly flying the United States flag at their businesses.
The Kerrville Lodge plans to present a recognition certificate to a deserving business every quarter of each year. In addition to the awarded certificate and press release to local media, the Kerrville Lodge’s monthly newsletter will carry the businesses business card for three months of free advertising.
Kerrville businesses, get involved, fly our Nation’s flag proudly at your business and be aware that Ron Blevins and his committee will be on the lookout for the next deserving business for the second quarter of 2022.
Should a business like to be considered for their flag display recognition, or should a citizen like to have a business recognized, please send a business name and address to the Elks Lodge email address at kvelks@hctc.net. In addition, should a business desire or have questions, businesses can apply to have their business card displayed each month in the newsletter for an annual fee of $100, to help cover the Lodge’s expenses of publication and distribution of their monthly newsletter by emailing to the same address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.