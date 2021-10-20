Kerrville City Council held the Oct. 12 regular meeting at the Arcadia Live Theater, tackling issues of emergency generators; automatic water metering; possible funds from an opioid settlement; committee and zoning changes; and purchase of a new ambulance.
Hazard Mitigation Grant
application
Council members unanimously approved a resolution authorizing submission of an application for the “Hazard Mitigation Grant” program to the state’s division of Emergency Management, to request funding to be used for installation of added emergency power generators at various city facilities.
Just before voting, one councilperson asked if staff knows generators are actually available to purchase if they get the money. The answer – with a little laughter – was “yes.”
Staff said under Senate Bill 3 from the Texas Legislature, water facilities must run a minimum amount of time in winter storms; and here in Winter Storm Uri, about two-thirds of city residents had no water at times during the storm, but the city didn’t have to issue a “boil-water notice.”
The agenda said about $37 million is available to fund projects to reduce damages during future winter storms; and grants require a 25-percent matching contribution by the city.
Automatic Metering program
Council unanimously approved the second phase of the city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure project, a system with advanced meters in the water system that communicate electronically with the Water Department; require less data gathering by staff, and provide earlier notices to prevent water losses.
City staff said they first focused on Phase I going online; and were asking to proceed into Phase II. Julie Behrens said the city’s crew is installing such equipment.
The second phase of AMI is budgeted as part of the FY22 Community Improvement Plan. Behrens said Phase II is more equipment and less IT; and the next city area they plan to change over is in and around Methodist Encampment. The system runs off a SIM card and local geography makes some areas hard to read.
Phase I so far proves to be successful by reducing the time it takes to read water meters; allows customer service staff to access real-time data from meters without sending a tech onsite; and gives daily information regarding high-flow accounts for faster detection of leaks.
Phase 1 is planned to cover about 4,400 accounts. Phase 3, the final phase, is budgeted in FY23.
Opiod settlement
Texas, in a coalition of states and subdivisions, has reached final agreements with four drug companies to resolve legal claims against them for their roles in the opioid crisis. One agreement is with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson; and the other three are pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
Council approved the terms of two agreements providing for $26 billion in payments over 18 years, “with $23.9 billion available for opioid abatement.” The agenda said funding will be distributed to states according to the agreement; and subdivisions can participate in this only if the state takes part.
Texas’ combined share is an estimated $1.5 billion; and distribution is through the state’s Health Care Regions. Region 6 includes Kerr and 19 other counties, and that region’s share is listed as about $68,228,000. Those counties are mostly rural with smaller towns, except for Bexar, Comal and Kendall on the I-35 and I-10 corridors.
Senior Services
Advisory Committee
Council approved on second reading an amendment to the “Boards and Commissions” section of city administration, changing the membership of the Senior Services Advisory Committee at the request of its chairman.
The SSAC was created with 16 members, but previously was decreased to 14 members in January 2019. Since they began meeting again after a lapse due to COVID, they had to cancel two meetings due to lack of a quorum.
Council already approved another reduction to nine members at a previous meeting. This second reading also finalized the reduction in member numbers.
Zoning change
Council considered and passed a requested zoning change for property at 1478 State Highway 173, listed as .71 acre and part of lot 1of the Overlook Hill Subdivision. The change was from a C-1 neighborhood Commercial Zoning District, to an R-1 Single Family Residential Zoning District.
Drew Paxton of the Development staff said the applicant was proposing a future commercial development only accessible from Bandera Highway; and this portion on the agenda item will not be used for any commercial development. No parking need was anticipated for this vacant portion of the lot.
Both the Planning & Zoning Commission and the city staff recommended approval of this request.
The “bow-tie shaped” lot is on a hillside, and the lower portion will remain for commercial use.
Ambulance
Purchasing one Type 1 ambulance for the Kerrville Fire/EMS Department was approved by council.
The city staff is using a BuyBoard quote for the purchase of a 14-foot Frazer module on a 2022 Ram 4500 Diesel 4x2 regular cab, according to the city agenda. This contract was awarded to Frazer Ambulance through their licensed dealer, Mac Haik Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Houston.
The price on this vehicle is not to exceed $238,750, including a fee of $800 to the BuyBoard. The city said the funds were approved by council in September and are available in the FY22 budget.
The purchase of one ambulance was scheduled in the seven-year replacement plan.
Holiday meetings canceled
Under the Consent Agenda, council canceled the regular meetings of the City Council scheduled Nov. 23, preceding the Thanksgiving holiday; and Dec. 28, the meeting after Christmas.
Presentations
The city presented a “Kerrville Kindness Award” to Stanley Brunsman for his donation to the Scott Schreiner Golf Course recently, that the city Parks Department used to re-landscape the area of hole #1 of the golf course.
Blackburn presented Brunsman with a certification of appreciation.
The second presentation was a proclamation recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Blackburn presented the proclamation to Kim Lohmeyer, acting director of the local research laboratory on State Hwy. 16 north of Interstate 10. The mayor stressed the importance of the work done by scientists there that has protected livestock and ranchers over the years.
Citizen comments
At the beginning of this meeting, council heard from a dozen citizens, who presented comments ranging from protests about traffic plans for a new development on Brinkman property that they say will overload existing connected roads and complicate water run-off; to requested support of Night Skies provisions and the upcoming solar eclipse; to wanted progress reports on the proposed public safety facility; to general thanks to council and citizen board members for their services.
