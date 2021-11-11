Public input is being sought by the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court on how it should use federal grant funding supplied through the American Rescue Plan Act, brought about due to the pandemic.
Residents are being asked by county elected officials to obtain the survey form on the county’s website at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/arpa/Community_Survey.pdf. It may also be reached by visiting www.co.kerr.tx.us and clicking on the home page on the line that says “American Rescue Plan Act Information” under Fall 2021 News and Announcements. That will take viewers to a page where a link in the middle is titled “Community Survey Form.”
Kerr County citizens are asked to download the form, fill it out.
They may then scan the completed form and email it to grantadministrator@co.kerr.tx.us by the deadline at the end of business hours on Friday, Nov. 12. Alternatively, they may choose to mail their completed form, postmarked no later than Nov. 12, to: Grants Administrator, c/o County Judge, 700 Main Street, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Kerr County is ultimately due to obtain $10.2 million as part of the ARPA funding designated to aid states, counties, cities, school districts and other entities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of the amount for Kerr County was received in May of this year and the balance is expected to arrive in May 2022. Funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024. Regulations on what the funds may be used for are limited to five qualifying categories, four of which are related to COVID-19 expenditures. The fifth qualified spending category can be used for local infrastructure projects.
Information that outlines more of the ARPA funds and what they may be used for is also included in documents also posted to the special page on the county website at www.co.kerr.tx.us.
