In celebration of “National Park and Recreation Professionals Day” on July 21, the City of Kerrville recognizes two leaders from the Parks and Recreation Department for their recent professional accomplishments.
Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Deidre Flores recently obtained her Certified Park and Recreation Executive designation through the National Recreation and Park Association.
The CPRE establishes a national standard for managerial, administrative, and executive parks and recreation professionals. This mastery-level credential focuses on the practical knowledge and current real-world skills necessary in today’s changing park and recreation environment. The CPRE is intended for full-time middle to upper-management professionals in the parks and recreation field and focuses on real-world skills. Qualifications include a combination of education, field experience, and a current Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) certification to be qualified for the program, as well as passing a rigorous exam. The CPRE is the highest certification designation in the Parks and Recreation industry.
Flores holds a master’s degree in recreation and leisure services – recreation management from Texas State University, and a bachelor of science Degree in recreational administration from Southwest Texas State University.
Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma recently obtained her CPRP designation through NRPA. The CPRP certification is the national standard for all parks and recreation professionals who want to be at the forefront of their profession.
Attaining the CPRP designation shows that a person has met education and experience qualifications and illustrates their commitment to the profession and their knowledge and understanding of key concepts within parks and recreation. Administered by the NRPA, this certification is for entry-level to middle- management professionals. Similar to the CPRE, applicants are required to be qualified for the program and to pass the difficult exam. Both certifications require continuing education.
Additionally, Ledesma earned her master’s degree in recreation and leisure services from Texas State University in spring 2023. Her undergraduate degree, also from Texas State University, is a bachelor of science in exercise sports science.
“We are beyond proud of Deidre’s and Rosa’s accomplishments,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “Their efforts to further advance their professional credentials and education are indicative of their dedication to our field and the services we provide. Their credentials and leadership provide additional prestige and value to our department and to our community. Having such dedicated and outstanding individuals on our department leadership team is quite an honor, and is to be admired. It is a true privilege to work alongside them. Please join me in congratulating and celebrating Deidre and Rosa.”
For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
