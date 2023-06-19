MacDonald poshumously inducted into NAHB Hall of Fame

The National Association of Home Builders posthumously inducted influential Kerrville home builder and past NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald into its National Housing Hall of Fame during the association’s spring leadership meeting recently.

The National Housing Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose spirit, ingenuity and determination have changed the nation’s housing for the better, making the United States one of the best housed nations in the world.

