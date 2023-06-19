MacDonald poshumously inducted into NAHB Hall of Fame

The National Association of Home Builders posthumously inducted influential Kerrville home builder and past NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald into its National Housing Hall of Fame during the association’s spring leadership meeting recently.
The National Housing Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose spirit, ingenuity and determination have changed the nation’s housing for the better, making the United States one of the best housed nations in the world.
“Granger MacDonald leaves a lasting legacy on NAHB and the housing industry,” said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey, a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala. “We are honored to recognize him today for his incredible dedication, leadership and important work championing affordable housing throughout his long career.”
MacDonald’s career as a builder and developer spanned more than 40 years in the industry. He was president of the MacDonald Companies, a diverse development, construction and management firm, he completed more than 35 neighborhoods throughout Texas. The company, which provides affordable housing for communities in need in the state’s rural and small metro areas, is now run by his son Justin MacDonald.
Prior to becoming NAHB’s 2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors, MacDonald had been very active in the NAHB leadership structure at the local, state and national levels throughout his career. A senior life director, he has served on the NAHB Board of Directors for more than 30 years and has chaired many important committees within the association. MacDonald was elected president of the Texas Association of Builders in 2010 and was a member of the Texas Hill Country Builders Association, the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, the Home Builders Association of San Angelo and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin.
The National Housing Hall of Fame was established in 1976 and honors builders, developers, architects, financiers, land planners and government administrators who have made major contributions to the housing industry. Hall of Fame honorees are selected by the National Housing Center Board of Governors.
Other Housing Hall of Fame inductees this year include Ed Brady, Stillman Knight, Tom Woods and Dwight Schar.
