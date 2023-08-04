Due to the continuing decline of Guadalupe River flow, the City of Kerrville last Friday announced the reduction of river water diversion (the amount of water the city takes from the river) by 0.775 million gallons per day effective immediately. This is the third time since June 2022 that the city has self-curtained or reduced river diversion. Additionally, the city has agreed to reduce the amount of groundwater being pumped from the city’s wells. These combined reductions have resulted in adjusting the city’s safe operating capacity as of July 26.
Irrigation has a significant impact on the city’s drinking water demand and can account for an estimated 30 to 40 percent of the city’s total drinking water usage, according to the press release issued by the city Friday afternoon.
