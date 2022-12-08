Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the tremendous achievement of researchers at the University of Houston, who have developed a groundbreaking fentanyl vaccine with the potential to save millions of innocent lives from fentanyl poisonings and addiction.

Following a tour of the UH fentanyl vaccine lab and a briefing from lab technicians, Abbott touted this milestone at a press conference with UH President Renu Khator, UH System Board of Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta, and UH Associate Professor Dr. Colin Haile.

