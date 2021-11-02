The Kerr Economic Development Corporation, a private nonprofit that works to ensure diversified economic growth for new and existing businesses in Kerr County, announced it will be hosting the Business and Innovation Forum Nov. 3-5 in Kerrville.
Speakers will include Adriana Cruz, executive director of Economic Development and Tourism for the Office of the Governor, Alberto Garcia-Jurado, CEO of InZynch, Josh Mejia, CEO of Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, and Jeff Kennedy, VP of Business Development for RBR Aviation.
The forum will present a wide variety of sessions that focus on topics such as dealing with imposter syndrome and promoting mental health; e-sports and sports tourism; the Texas film and TV industry; diversity and inclusion; craft beer, wine and spirits, and innovative branding and marketing.
The conference will feature expert speakers, engaging events and networking opportunities in order to:
• Present the diverse economic ecosystem among existing businesses in Kerrville;
• Develop strategies to move current industries into the 21st century;
• Entice talent and develop a highly-skilled workforce pipeline;
• Attract and incentivize local entrepreneurs;
• Recruit forward-thinking companies, and;
• Increase opportunities for capital investments.
Recently, KerrEDC was honored by receiving four top communications awards from the Southern Economic Development Council, which recognize KerrEDC’s outstanding creativity, leadership and strategies in marketing; and four awards from the International Economic Development Council, which honors KerrEDC’s accomplishments in professional excellence.
For more information on the 2021 Business and Innovation Forum, visit: kerredc.com/biforum/, and to register for the event, visit: whova.com/portal/ registration/baif_202109.
