The City of Kerrville Street Division crews continue the reconstruction of approximately 250 feet of Cully Drive, beginning at Thompson Drive.
This project is part of the annual paving maintenance plan approved by city council and is expected to last until approximately Aug. 26.
Work zone barricades have been placed at Cully Drive and Thompson Drive and at the northernmost entrance to the mall off Cully Drive. The road will be closed to through traffic. Citizens wishing to access the post office, veterinary hospital, and other establishments on Cully Drive may do so by following detour routes. All Wash Tub customers will need to enter and exit through Thompson Drive.
For more information, contact Street Division Manager Joel Meyners at (830) 258-1222 or Assistant Street Division Manager Brandon Kelly at (830) 739-3792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.