Kerr County Clerk Jackie J.D. Dowdy announced Thursday, March 19, that her office at the Kerr County Courthouse was closing in-person access, effective immediately, in an effort to promote social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
While there has not been a case of COVID-19 in the county yet, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced the mandatory closure of schools now and prohibited dine-in seating at restaurants after April 3.
The Kerr County Clerk’s office will have staff in the office to answer questions the public may have by phoning 792-2255. The office will not be closed to the courts, Dowdy said.
“We ask that everyone delay coming to the clerk’s office for as long as you can and to use our alternative sources of communication in the interim,” Dowdy said. “If you’re certain you must come in, please call ahead to make the necessary arrangements.
“We thank everyone’s patience as we all make adjustments to the way we do things all for the common cause of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Dowdy said.
All birth and death certificates will be accepted by mail. They may be obtained by logging onto the county clerk’s webpage at www.co.kerr.tx.us/ cclerk. The site contains instructions on how to submit by mail.
Likewise, all official public recordings may be obtained by mail or e-recording through Simplifile. Make sure that all recording requirements are met and include proper payment with documents sent so that processing can be completed in a timely manner, Dowdy said.
The recording fee schedule is on the clerk’s webpage listed previously.
Those who need to make a payment can do so using a credit card over the internet by going to certifiedpayments.net.
The Kerr County Clerk’s bureau code is 8088171. Payments may also be made by calling Dowdy’s office directly or by using its drop box. Be sure to include your name and case number with payment.
All requests for copies related to land, criminal or probate records have a separate request form, which is also located on the county clerk’s webpage.
Such requests can be mailed and they will be calculated and the price to process relayed by phone. Call the office for questions.
