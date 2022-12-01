Mansion tours offered to benefit HCYO
Buy Now

carolers, consisting of members of the First United Methodist Church sanctuary choir, greeted guests at the historic Schreiner Mansion during last year’s Holiday Tours event.

The “Schreiner Mansion Guided Holiday Tours” will benefit the Hill Country Youth Orchestras.  All proceeds from these special tours will be used by the Hill Country  Youth Orchestras to support music education programs for youth on the Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Boerne HCYO campuses.

The Schreiner Mansion, at 226 Earl Garrett. in Kerrville, will be fully decorated for the holiday season and there will be a beautiful sleigh in the courtyard, which is a perfect setting for photos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.