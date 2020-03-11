The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center in San Antonio provided this notice of upcoming stops in Kerrville for their blood donation sites and times.
All qualified area donors are encouraged to “give the gift of life.”
Prospective donors can call (210) 731-5590 to schedule a donation; or visit www.SouthTexasBlood. org.
March, in Kerrville
• Friday, March 13, Peterson Regional Medical Center, 551 Hill Country Dr., 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.;
• Wednesday, March 18, Alamo Colleges: Greater Kerrville Center, 1012 Barnett St., 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.