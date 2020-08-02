The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, in partnership with the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, Child Care Licensing will be presenting a virtual training, offering four clock hours for childcare providers.
The training will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. utilizing the Microsoft Teams platform.
The keynote speaker this year is Albert Wright, who is a Master Trainer who has more than 20 years in the childcare industry.
He has had the privilege of being chosen as Trainer of the Year three times. Wright believes that it is important to be both informative and entertaining while training, because if people are entertained, they are more likely to retain the information. Wright seeks to train with the perfect balance of laughter and learning, which has turned Wright One Training clients into true fans of his work.
His keynote is, “Battling Burnout - How to Win the Invisible War.” Burnout is a type of psychological stress that creates an invisible battle that doesn’t fight fair.
Battling burnout requires effort and self-realization, but can lead to exhaustion, lack of enthusiasm, feeling of ineffectiveness, and frustration.
The goal of this training is to help every team reach their full potential by stabilizing employee morale. Helping your employees recognize the signs of burnout and giving effective ways of making war against it can greatly increase overall efficacy.
This training will give helpful tools that participants can take back and implement.
The other speaker for the conference is Jodi Nerren, Texas A&M AgriLife Child Care Extension Specialist. Her topic will be on “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” which looks at the relationship between temperament and behavior and gives teachers the chance to reflect on why some children are easier for them to handle than others.
Registration cost is $18 if postmarked by Aug. 25.
The registration fee includes four clock hours training credit and workshop materials. To register for this event, contact the Kerr County Extension Office at 257-6568 or you can register online at http://bitly.ws/935e.
