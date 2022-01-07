In a concert featuring the works of Shastakovich and Schubert, Camerata San Antonio will usher in the new year with three performances in Kerrville and San Antonio in January.
The award-winning chamber ensemble will present “Innocense Lost” at these venues:
• Kerrville, Friday, Jan. 7, 4 p.m., Kerrville First Presbyterian Church;
• Northwest San Antonio/Boerne area, Saturday, Jan. 8, 3 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit;
• San Antonio, Sunday, Jan. 9, 3 p.m., University of the Incarnate Word Diane Bennack Concert Hall.
The music program features the following pieces designed to reflect the personalities and processes of two major composers:
• Shostakovich, “Quartet No. 8, Op.110;”
• Schubert, “Quartet in A Minor, D.804 Rosamunde.”
Tickets are $20 and available in advance on-line at www.cameratasa. org or by calling (210) 492-9519.
To ensure a safe concert experience, visit www.cameratasa.org/ covid for up-to-date COVID protocols for each venue.
For this performance, Camerata San Antonio will feature award-winning members Matthew Zerweck and Anastasia Parker, violins; Emily Freudigman, viola; and Ken Freudigman, cello.
