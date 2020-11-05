Rolinda Schmidt of Kerrville ISD has been reelected to a three-year term on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Board of Directors, representing TASB Region 20, Position A.
The election was held during the Association’s 2020 Delegate Assembly, which was held virtually on Oct. 3.
Schmidt has served on the Kerrville ISD Board since 1996 and has held the positions of board president and vice-president. She is currently the board secretary.
“It is my honor to work with fellow trustees locally and across Texas to support, preserve and advocate for public education,” Schmidt said.
A graduate of San Jose State University with a bachelor’s in social services, Schmidt is a managing partner in her family-owned-and-operated commercial real estate development and management company.
Before serving as a trustee, she was involved in campus PTOs and was a board member and volunteer for the Kerrville Public School Foundation. Schmidt is actively involved in local youth education programs, including the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, Rotary Club Foreign Exchange Student Program, Head Start, and the Kerrville ISD sixth-grade outdoor education program. She was named Families and Literacy’s 2014 Champion of Education.
TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.
For more information on TASB, visit tasb.org.
