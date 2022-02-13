The Hill Country CattleWomen’s organization will meet on Feb. 15 at the Ingunhett on High in Comfort for their monthly meeting.
The social hour will begin at 10 a.m. The business meeting will commence at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at approximately noon.
Claire Honsalek, one of the Kendall County chairs, has arranged for Phil Bob Borman, a cowboy poet and cowboy, to be the speaker.
He is an entertaining, humorous and insightful man with hands-on cowboy experiences to share.
As usual, HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to attend and hopefully join their organization.
Their organization benefits the counties they serve by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship.
They raise monies for scholarships, which are awarded exclusively to junior and senior college students from the 14 counties who attend Texas colleges and universities.
Please RSVP Amy Guinn at atguinn99@gmail.com.
