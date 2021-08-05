What a ride!

On Saturday, Jeff Salter, founder and CEO of Caring Senior Service, arrived in Kerrville by electric bike, nearly finishing up his 9,000-plus mile ride, to raise awareness and funds for a “Close the Gap in Senior Care” movement.
Salter undertook this 45-city cross-country e-bike tour by starting in San Antonio where he lives and riding to McAllen, Texas. And 44 cities later, after visiting all the cities where his company provides non-medical senior services, in Kerrville his staff here and the Chamber’s Boomers & Beyond committee saluted him with applause and cheers, and a party at Hungry Dog Roadside Eats on Riverside Drive.
Rick Perry, owner of Caring Senior of Kerrville, saluted his boss on his arrival; and Salter’s wife and other family members including two grown sons met him in Kerrville for this party.
Salter said he was not already an avid cyclist, especially long-distance, when he and his staff in San Antonio were discussing how they should celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary year. And somebody – nobody was admitting who at the party Saturday – suggested this “crazy idea.” And Salter apparently took it as a challenge and started training.
He invested in a Sondors electric bike; and built his own design of a small trailer to tow what would be his “cabin” overnight on the road. (He did spend some nights in hotel rooms.)
A lifelong senior advocate, he decided to do this to bring attention to the fact that every 11 seconds, a senior is treated in an emergency room for an often-preventable fall; and the cost of their treatments averages $30,000. And more than 80 percent of those falls happen in the bathroom.
So this journey officially launched the company’s “Close the Gap in Senior Care” movement and focused efforts on falls prevention with a fundraising campaign called “Grab the Bars.” The money raised will go towards installing grab bars in seniors’ bathrooms.
Saturday, he announced they’ve collected about $54,000 as of July 30, and they will continue to solicit funds for the “grab bars” through the end of this year.
Salter, 50, began his journey April 1 departing San Antonio for McAllen, Corpus Christi, Victoria, Lake Jackson and Houston, Texas, in the first nine days.
Other stops after that were in Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, California and Arizona before getting back into Texas and eight more stops before finally returning to San Antonio.
The trip included stops at each Caring Senior service location, with an event to kick off the “Close the Gap movement” and celebrate the company’s 30 years.
He did admit that he pulled into a convenience store in the desert somewhere west of El Paso, and was greeted with, “What are you doing out here?”
“People have asked me what some of my favorite places were. I think Kerrville is, because today, I’m almost home again,” Salter said. “I hit some cold weather on the trip; and I’m wishing for that now.”
On this next-to-last day of cycling, Salter left New Braunfels Saturday morning and arrived in Kerrville at 3 p.m., having completed about 9,400 miles of cycling across 30 states to visit 45 locations.
Company services
Salter started his company in 1991, when he was 20, after working at a home health care company in Odessa, where he said he noticed how the patients really enjoyed the time they spent with their caregivers. He said he knew there were many seniors who just needed help with basic things like meal preparation, errands and bathing.
His company employs caregivers who provide tailored, non-medical services that allow older adults to age safely in their own homes including medication reminders, meals, light housekeeping, personal hygiene and transportation.
The Kerrville franchise owned by Rick Perry has been here 18 years; and his employees help 25-35 clients locally.
Fundraising for ‘grab bars’
Learn more about the Grab the Bars fundraiser at www.grabthebars.com; or call the local office at 895-3111 for more information. The website for the company is www.caringseniorservice.com.
