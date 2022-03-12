Maggieknockater (Magh an Fhucadair in Scottish Gaelic) is a hamlet on the A95 road between Craigellachie and Mulben in Scotland in the Moray Council area, in the former county of Banffshire.
Until the early 1970s there was large apiary which was well known in the region and has lived on in the Scottish country dance “The Bees of Maggieknockater.”
The meaning of Maggieknockater is "field of the fuller" or "plain of the hilly ridge" and has nothing to do with a woman called Maggie.
The March 10 meeting of Scots of the Texas Hill Country, from 6-7 p.m. will be done by zoom.
The topic of the meeting is “Beginning Beekeeping” and will be presented by by James Cobarruvias from Bulverde.
A short business meeting will follow his presentation.
All are welcome to attend. Contact Anna Giron at burnsdinnersotthc@gmail.com for the link to the meeting.
For more information about Scots of the Texas Hill Country, we will have a booth at the San Antonio Highland Games held April 2-3, in Helotes on the Helotes Fairgrounds.
