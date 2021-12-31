City Council holds ribbon-cutting for new playground at Sports Complex

The Kerrville City Council held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Dec. 9 for a new playground and artificial turf improvements at the Kerrville Sports Complex.
The Parks and Recreation Department installed a playground on the soccer side of the complex near the concession stand for youth to enjoy. This project was made possible via a grant from the Cailloux Foundation.
“The City of Kerrville extends its sincere gratitude to the Cailloux Foundation for their generous grant for improvements to the Kerrville Sports Complex,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “In addition to the new playground, we also installed artificial turf on some of the baseball/softball fields to improve aesthetics and maintenance efficiencies utilizing the grant.”
The $500,000 grant, received in 2020, was specifically designated for installation of sports lights for pod 3 on the baseball/softball side of the complex, and other capital improvement needs. The lights were installed in 2020.
The artificial turf improvements encompassed 22 bull pens, six dugouts/gate areas, and six portable mound pitching areas.
“This turf project provides a variety of improvements, including creating a consistent surface level that reduces the need for maintenance, improves problem drainage areas and high traffic areas, eliminates the need to re-sod turf areas, and addresses safety concerns,” Boyle said.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
