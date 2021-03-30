Bandera, Gillespie, Kerr and Kendall Counties are hosting the first-time ever 4-H “CORE Academy” (Career Opportunities Reflecting Excellence) the summer of 2021, on June 28-July 1, 2021.
The tour’s mission is to provide high school youth, in grades nine through 12, an opportunity to explore career and leadership opportunities in a diverse global economy as well as learn about post-secondary degree institutions across Texas.
This year they will be traveling to South Texas, including Corpus Christi and McAllen.
This tour will be limited to only 30 youth. More information on registration will be announced soon.
Those with questions about this tour can contact Angela Fiedler at afiedler@ag.tamu.edu; or Jennifer Smith at Jennifer.smith@ag.tamu. edu; or call the local ag extension office at 257-6568.
