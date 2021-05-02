Schreiner University offers Arts & Sciences of Beer online during summer

Schreiner University is offering “The Arts & Sciences of Beer” as an online course this summer. This course is open to community members and current or new Schreiner students alike. This course is open to all ages and can be taken for credit or can be audited for a lower price.
“The Arts and Sciences of Beer” will explore the influences of beer on culture and technology as well as the influences of culture and technology on beer, the craft beer surge of the past 25 years, impacts of COVID-19 on the industry, an exploration of styles, and much more.
For questions about the course content, contact Dr. Chris Distel at cadistel@schreiner.edu.
To register, contact the Admission Office at 792-7217 or admissions@ schreiner.edu.
